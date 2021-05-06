IstandwithBuahri group warns Govs, individuals to disband private militias groups

…vows to expose them end of the month

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A pro-government right group, #IStandwithBuhari, has given State Governors, political influencers and youth organizations until end of the month to disband their private militia groups and discontinue sponsorship of banditry and terrorism in the country or stand exposed.

The group revealed it has names of the state governors down to political influencers, youth organizations and clandestine organizations under their payroll through which they wish to unleash more terror in some volatile states especially in the south.

” If you refuse to immediately arrest the situation in your respective areas by end of the month, we will not only expose your identities to the world but will also embark on mass action against you in your respective locations starting from end of the month”

According to them, what is happening in the country is man made, all because of greed to creat panic and destabilize the country, adding that Nigeria as an indivisible entity remains so with its people standing to defend her with the “very last drop of blood”.

Speaking through it’s coordinator, Nonso Ezedimma, the group said it has in their possession some classified information that details some of the plans put in place by members of the opposition to further politicize the security situation in the country so as to score cheap political goals.

Further in his speech, the pro-government group said the new spate of attacks on armed officers and police by cowards especially in eastern & southern Nigeria as well as burning of police stations, public buildings, vehicles and bombing of buildings belonging to political office holders shows how wicked and desperate the sponsors are.

Concluding, they call for all hands on desk to save the country from the leeches who, according to them, mean no good for the nation.

“We have identified you all, we have your residential addresses down to your villages.

“We are therefore giving you until the end of the month, the opportunity to immediately disband your private militia groups and henceforth discontinue your sponsorship of banditry and terrorism in Nigeria. If you refuse to immediately arrest the situation in your respective areas by end of the month, we will not only expose your identities to the world but will also embark on mass action against you in your respective locations starting from end of the month.

“President Muhammadu Buhari means best for Nigeria, and is working to ensure all agents of darkness sponsoring our current insecurity situation are exposed and brought to book

“Buhari remains the mandate of 25 million Nigerians from every part of the country, and that anybody or institution that dares does anything either to try to impeach the President or bring down his administration will be violently resisted by 25 million Nigerians, including us targeting and isolating all those behind the sinister plot and dealing with them drastically.

“ All security operatives, troops, police men and women, and should rest assured that the larger population of Nigerians support their gallantry in fighting to keep us safe and should therefore not be deterred as we will also fight for their safety and well being.

“We must isolate these enemies of Nigeria for who they are, and collectively show them that Nigeria is greater than their wicked schemes. We must support our troops and always volunteer information to help keep our communities safe,” he concluded.