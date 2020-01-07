Islamic school graduates 23 students

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Madrasatu Nuril Islam, Oversea Quarters in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has graduated a total number of twenty-three students at Kwali Stadium.

The proprietor of the school, Mallam Isah Muhammad, who disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent in Kwali, advising the graduands to continue to seek for Islamic knowledge in all ramifications.

Muhammad also urged the graduating students to make use of the knowledge they had acquired in the school to better the society, charging them to utilise the knowledge in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

He called on the parents to always support the education of their children, while appreciating the efforts of the teachers in the school.

He, therefore, appealed to the government of Kwali Area Council to allocate a piece of land to the school to enable the management to erect the permanent site of the school.