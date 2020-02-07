Islamic organisation supports 300 Zamfara orphans with N164m

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

An International Islamic Organisation, World Muslim League, has distributed the sum of N164 million to over 300 of the more than 600 orphans selected to benefit from its zakkat endowment in Zamfara State.

The presentation ceremony was held at the Government House under the supervision of the State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle who commended the organisation for its humanitarian gesture to the orphans in the state.

Governor Matawalle called on the organisation to further extend its gesture to those citizens in the state who lost almost everything to the years of banditry and hardship in the state.

While advising the guardians of the beneficiaries to use the benefit judiciously for the progress of the children, Governor Matawalle also called on the NGO to also assist in the facilitation of the education of the orphans they are now supporting.

Representative of the organisation from Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad, said the organisation will continue to assist the orphans from its endowment.