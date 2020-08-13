ISIS infiltration: We’re leaving nothing to chance – DHQ declares

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Following revelation by US AFRICOM that extremists have begun deploying several strategies to silently re-establish themselves across some regions in Africa including the West Africa sub region, the Nigerian Military said all the relevant security agencies is leaving nothing to chance.

Speaking on Thursday, while giving the update on the Military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said “actions in place in this regard are being reviewed to handle this all important intelligence appropriately.

“I am directed to assure the general public that this is not a one off but continuous effort as it were to ensure that the security agencies are ahead of this evolving security challenge.”

Details shortly…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...