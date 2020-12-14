ISIS appoints new ‘Governor of Lake Chad’, reveals security expert

Share This





















By our correspondent

The Shura Council of ISIS in west Africa – the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) has appointed one Aliyu Chakkar as its new ‘Governor of the Lake Chad’ region, according to a security expert in the know.

Aliyu Chakkar replaces Amir Goni Maina after the ISWAP warlord was eliminated in a Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force coordinated military bombardment, according to Mr David Otto, a London-based security expert.

In a paper attributed to David Otto sighted by our correspondent yesterday, the military action occured while the jihadists were in the process of conducting a strategic leader ship and operational meeting at a location given as Sabon Tumbu, on December 1, 2020.

The air offensive by the military is said to have killed the former jihadist ‘Governor,’ Amir Goni Maina, while a simultaneous air strikes at jihadists camps in Ingilwa, Tundun Wulgo, Jubularam and Abbaganaram fridges of the Lake Chad led to the elimination of more than 100 jihadist.

“Those killed, included several high-ranking insurgents’ commanders, foot soldiers and Hisbah police. The information further added that most of the casualties were from the ISWAP faction, Abubakar Shekau faction and foreign mercenaries,” the paper said.

The paper also quoted sources as disclosing that the newly appointed ‘governor’ and Lake Chad basin warlord was spotted enroute to ”debrief” Amir Ba-Lawan, the ISWAP leader in a location revealed as KOYOWA, which is the known Headquarters and strongesthold of the ISIS-affiliated West Africa province branch.

Aliyu Chakkar, described as not too popular was said to have been accompanied for his maiden meeting by three of his trusted lieutenants; Mohd Maluma, Ali Hussaini Ali Musak, all high ranking ISWAP field Commanders.

“A very reliable source stated that while at Kayowa, the ISWAP Headquarters, Ba- Lawan handed over the mantle of leadership of the Lake Chad region to the new ‘Governor’. On recieving his official appointment, Chakkar is said to have sworn to consolidate on the command and control successes recorded by the late Goni Maina.

He promised to sustain previous plans of launching indiscriminate attacks in the coming months; presumably December 2020 and January/February of 2021, “ the paper said.

It added: “Sources further revealed that on December 12th, Chakkar and his group of loyalists fighters, returned to Sabon Tumbu and Jubularam for a familiarisation tour. He is reported to have proceeded to his newly established command and control base at a location named as Doron Buhari. It is situated around North of Kirta and East of Bakkassi town, where he was received by some other key ISWAP leaders including Malam Abubakar Dan Buduma, Amir Bin Umar, and Commander Hakilu.

“The new appointment and leadership of Amir Aliyu Chakkar will no doubt trigger a wave of planned and directed attacks against soft civilian and hard military targets. specifically targeting military positions, routes and vulnerable towns in and around the Timbuktu triangle and the Lake Chad basin states. New alliances are likely to be forged with external jihadists units in the Sahel via links with Niger Republic units.

“Multiple attack tactics are likely to be deployed to target locations along Maiduguri metropolis as an entry signature for power consolidation by the new ISWAP warlord. Multiple stakeholders – including civilians; Staff of INGOs and state officials must be extremely alert and be extremely vigilant in this period. – computers should travel only when extremely necessary.”

David Otto Endeley, a British National resident in the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland is a first-generation migrant from Cameroon, West and Central Africa and communicates in both English and French. He is the Founding Director of the Conflict Prevention and Resolution programme – Step In Step Out(SISO) Glocal and a pioneer member of the European Violent Prevention Network (VPN) hub – A pilot project set up to empower local community frontline practitioners in Europe on tacklin radicalisation that leads to extremism and violent extremism

He is now the senior Advisor, Programme designer and Director of Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime for Global Risk International Ltd. In 2016, David was appointed on the board as Senior Advisor for Global Counter terrorism by the International Police Commission (IPC).

David Otto is a NATO recommended Counter Terrorism Expert and lecturer for the NATO Against Terrorism programmes at NATO School.

