Irrigation: Boat ferries Zulum to 28 Lake Alau communities

By our correspondent

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday ferried across Lake Alau to visit 28 communities on the shores of the Lake, which were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents.

This was according to a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau yesterday.

The Governor was ferried by a combat boat provided by the Nigerian military which has Naval, Army and Air force components involved in fighting boko haram in Borno state.

Zulum’s trip to the agrarian communities was to explore how irrigation activities can be restored in other to create livelihoods for settlers.

”We are purposely here to look into ways we can bring back irrigation activities along the shores of this lake Alau. As we know, 28 communities were displaced and we will look into the possibility of resettling our brothers and sisters. The military is very committed, we will liaise with them to ensure sustained security of lives and property” the Governor said during the visit.

Before ferrying across the Lake, the Governor was at water pumping station at Alau to inspect maintenance works and equipment. He was also at Maiduguri water treatment plant to see turn around maintenance carried out by the Borno state ministry of water resources.

Zulum said he was delighted by the quality of work undertaken by the management and staff of the ministry of water resources.

“I am happy with what I have seen here, you have done a very good job. Sustainable, portable water remains critical to our administration, we must do everything for our people to continually supply clean water to citizens. However, this can only happen when we keep working day and night and with all sense of commitment” Zulum said.

Maintenance works in the pumping station and the water treatment plan were directed by Governor Zulum in June last year, during an assessment visit. He had ordered complete overhaul of the plant.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum was in Kawuri town of Konduga Local Government Area where he assessed ongoing construction of 750 houses towards the resettlement of displaced residents of the village.

The Governor had last year, promised the completion of the houses by mid this year.