Irregularities: DPR seals 8 fuel stations in Niger

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Niger State Department of Petroleum Resources DPR, has sealed no fewer than eight filling stations over various offences and irregularities while carrying out its surveillance in some local governments in the state.

The State Operations Controller, Engr Abdullahi Isah Jankara made the disclosure yesterday in Minna while speaking with some journalists in his office noting that the exercise is a continues process.

Jankara warned that the department will ensure petroleum products are sold at government regulated price and rules and regulations were strictly followed without compromise.

He explained that two surveillance teams were dispatched to Suleja area and Lapai, Agaie and Bida areas yesterday led by Head of Downstream, Malam Ahmed Emimaru and Head of Operations, Sunday John Sanchi who visited about 63 stations however sealed three and five respectively.

Engr Jankara stated that the teams arrested many filling stations for various offences which includes; under dispersion, safety facility reasons, license and lack of regulated price selling and other irregularities like turning filling stations in to car pack.

According to him, “a station have to be sealed for allowing several cars to be packed in a filling station because DPR cares about the safety of the citizens, we need to ensure safety for smooth operations and not to endangered the lives of Nigerians” he stated.

He noted that the department will sustained its unscheduled visits and surveillance in Niger state to achieved the mandate given to them by ensuring licensed filling stations, selling at regulated price of products and avoid of any irregularities.