Iran General’s killing: Shi’ites protest in Abuja, burn US flag

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites yesterday staged a protest in Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The protesting Shi’ites who led a procession expressed their anger over the killing of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike by the United States of America in Iraq.

They group also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are still in detention.

The Shi’ites who carried placards condemning the killing of General Qasem Soleimani marched through the streets of Abuja chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

The visibly angry Shi’ites also burnt a flag of the United States of America.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs appealed to the youths to exercise caution saying that the impasse between Iran and America could only be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking in a statement yesterday, the Head of Media and Communication, NSCIA, Ibrahim Aselemi, said that, protest is an integral part of all civil democracies in the world, the council said the timing was wrong as it could lead to loss of lives.

He appealed to the youths not to allow their emotions becloud them to the dangers of taking to the streets.

“We appeal to these Muslim youths not to allow their emotions becloud them to the dangers of taking to the streets,” he stated.