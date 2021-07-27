IPOB: Why we didn’t produce Kanu in court

trial adjourned to October 21

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, failed to produced the detained leader of the Indigenous People if Biafra(IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court for his trial.

By the time the matter was called at about 11:10am, the defendant was conspicuously absent in court.

The prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, informed the trial Judge, Justice Binta Nyako, that the defendant in their custody was absent in court due to logistics, however the prosecution insisted they are ready for the trial.

Reacting, the defence lead counsel, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the court that he was authoritatively informed that Nnamdi Kanu has been taken out of jurisdiction of the court.

He said that the prosecution has denied him and relatives of Kanu the opportunity to see him for 10 days.

He also, draw the attention of the court on the application filed seeking the transfer of Kanu from the Department of State Security custody to correctional center.

“I was informed authoritatively, I am speaking from the bar, that Nnamdi Kanu has been taken out of jurisdiction of this court.

“We have been denied access to Kanu in the last 10 days.

“We are worried about his safety and don’t know why the Federal Government refused to bring him in court.’’

Meanwhile, the prosecution Mohammed Abubakar, also, told Justice Binta Nyako that she has no fiat from the Chief Judge to continue the trial of the IPOB leader.

Abubakar posited that since the court commenced its annual vacation on July 26, it followed that a vacation judge should step up to hear the trial.

“I want to draw the attention of the court that the court’s annual vacation for judges has commenced.

“This is no fiat from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for this court to continue with the trial of the defendant.

“We don’t know if this court can be able to continue.

“I don’t think in the absence of a fiat from the Chief Judge, that we can be able to continue, Abubakar stated.

In her ruling, Nyako stated that it was the duty of the prosecution to apply for the fiat, if they want the trial during vacant and not the duty of her court.

She held that trial cannot proceed in the absence of Kanu, having been arrested and brought into the country.

She insisted that Kanu must physically be brought to court since he is now available to face his trial.

The court urged the prosecution to ensure that Kanu be brought to court to witness his trial.

She therefore, adjourned till October 21 for continuation.