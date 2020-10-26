IPI condemns attack on National Pilot

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

IPI has condemned attack on the National Pilot Newspaper.

The body in a statement issued yesterday by its Chairman, Kabiru Yusuf, also demanded that the perpetrators be fished out and brought to justice.

“Just when we thought the attack by protesters on media houses had ceased, we received a disturbing report that National Pilot Newspapers, based in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has become the latest victims.

“We express our sympathy to the Pilot and its staff as we again call on the government to prioritise the protection and safety of journalists in the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...