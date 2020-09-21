IPCR trains security agents, public/civil servants on Basic Conflict Management

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has trained peacebuilding stakeholders on Basic Conflict Management which include security agents, public/Civil servants and people from civil society and Non Governmental Organization (NGO).

In a statement released in Abuja at the weekend by the Institute and signed by its Head of Media, Mr. Musa Mato noted that the programme which drew Participants from security agencies, public service, civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations, amongst others took place from 14th September to 18th September, 2020.

He stated that the Director General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut while speaking during the closing ceremony of the event said that the course which was organized by the National Peace Academy of the Institute was meant to open up the mind of peacebuilding stakeholders on the basic techniques of conflict management and resolution.

Dr. Bakut who was represented by the head, Research and Policy Analysis, Associate Professor, Joseph Ochogwu, said it was part of the Institute’s mandate to organize courses to stakeholders in the peacebuilding industry.

He said that the National Peace Academy organized such training to build skills and capacity of the stakeholders on conflict management. Dr. Bakut noted that the course has exposed participants to importance of peace building from another dimension.

The IPCR Boss urged the participants to utilize what they learned in order to make impact in the society. He posited that Nigeria would achieve positive peace.

Dr. Bakut observed that peace building is an ongoing process, despite the challenges the country faced there was need to join hands together to push the trouble makers out of business.

In her remarks earlier, the head of National Peace Academy, IPCR, Dr. Bosede Awodola said that Basic Conflict Management course has been designed in such a way that everybody that participated would understand the rudiments of conflict management.

She said Basic Conflict Management is just the beginning; the purpose is to develop skills in conflict management. “Peacebuilding is a collective responsibility, it is not a job of security agents alone, it is something that we must do collectively, all of us are stakeholders in this regards”, she said.

Dr, Awodola said “I want to implore you as you leave this place don’t forget whatever you must have learnt from this course, please put them into practice, the Institute is always willing to assist and support you as long as its within its mandate”.

In his response, Col. Kabir Imam, Nigeria Army University Biu, (participant) appreciated the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolutions for organizing the programme. He described it as educative and has expanded their knowledge and horizons on peace building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...