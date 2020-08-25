IPCR partners NGO on peace building

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) is set to partner with Mercy Corps, an International Non- Governmental Organization to promote peacebuilding, Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut has said.

In a statement released in Abuja Monday and signed by the Institute’s Head of Media, Mr. Musa Mato noted that the Institute has indicated interest to work with Mercy Corps, an International Non- Governmental Organization, on peace building in Nigeria.

He informed that the Director-General of the Institute, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut, made this known in Abuja while meeting with a delegation from Mercy Corps led by its Deputy Chief of Party, Sani Suleiman.

He stated that Dr. Bakut upon saying that the Institute was willing to work with Marcy Corp for peace building in the country, has, however, constituted a committee to workout modalities and framework on how the relationship would be sustained.

“Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Suleiman disclosed that the rationale behind their visit to IPCR was to explore the possibility of partnership, especially in creating and promoting enabling environment for women to play a substantive role in all aspect of peace building in Nigeria” the statement read in part.

“He explained that Mercy Corps is an International Non- Governmental Organization working in over 40 countries across the world, adding that in Nigeria, it operates in Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Plateau Benue and Katsina” the statement continued.

