IPCR inaugurates peace engagement volunteers in Zamfara

By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has inaugurated volunteers in community peacebuilding engagement in Zamfara State. Volunteers were selected from all parts of the State to serve as vanguards of peace in the state.

In a press statement released Tuesday in Abuja by the Institute’s Head of Media, Mr. Musa Mato it noted the volunteers would continue engagement with the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution with respect to the steps being taken by the Institute to restore sustainable peace in Zamfara State.

“They would also act as conflict early warning indicator monitors in the state”

The Director General of the Institute Dr. Bakut T. Bakut inaugurated the volunteers in Gusau, Zamfara State Capital on Wednesday 14th October, 2020 during stakeholder’s workshop on “Conflict Management, Resolution and Peacebuilding in Zamfara State.

The workshop was to build capacity of the peacebuilding volunteers and all other Peacebuilding stakeholders in Zamfara State on conflict management and resolution mechanism.

Inaugurating the volunteers, Dr. Bakut T. Bakut said that the Institute is willing to join hand with the Zamfara State government to ensure that sustainable peace is restored in the state.

He said “we should prepare ourselves to make sure that the contentious issues causing conflict in Zamfara State are fully addressed”

He said that at the end of the training, the volunteers will be able to step down the training information to the grass roots.

Speaking at the occasion, Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Nasiru Muazu Magariya represented by the Director Publications and the Secretary House Committee on Security, Adamu Ibrahim Moriki said that the State House of Assembly would support the efforts of the Institute on peacebuilding in Zamfara State.

Also speaking, the Hon. Commissioner, Security and Home Affairs Hon. Muhammed Abubakar Dauran represented by the Director Security and Home Affairs, Zailani Muhammed Kaura expressed the state government’s determination and commitment to work with the Institute for peace and Conflict Resolution in tackling the security challenges in Zamfara State.

