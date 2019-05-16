IPCR, HCF move to tackle Xenophobic attacks

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and Hybury Consulting Firm (HCF) have decided to tackle xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans especially in South Africa.

Chief executives of the duo, the Director General/CEO of IPCR, Prof. Bakut T. Bakut and Mr. Andre Bassey of HCF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the project for the xenophobia today at the Conference Room of the Director General of the Institute in Abuja.

In a statement released yesterday in Abuja and signed the Institute’s Resident Information Officer (RIO), Mr. Abu I. Michael, Bakut said he was elated by the MoU noting that the xenophobic attack especially on Nigerians in South Africa was worrisome and a serious threat to the two great economies in Africa.

“Bassey in his remarks said enterprises operating in South Africa and Nigeria would be involved in the project pointing out that the project would officially take off early 2020.

“They reasoned that a more cordial relationship among South Africans and Nigerians would boost the ego of Africa as a whole and pave ways for a more united Africa and enhance rapid socioeconomic advancement in the continent.

“Activities under the MoU were basically for the promotion of mutual understanding and harmonious living between South Africans and Nigerians in both countries.

“The youths of South African descent and those of Nigeria in South Africa would be mobilized for road walks against the xenophobic attacks as well as Nigerians and South Africans in Nigeria for similar road walks.

“Other activities that would be used include music/songs, drama, sports and fashions that appeal to the sensibilities of the youths in both countries to drive home the messages for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and pan-African spirit” the statement concluded.