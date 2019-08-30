IPCR DG, Bakut tasks youth on peace building

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Director General of Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Prof. Bakut T. Bakut has urged Nigerian youth to be agent of peace in the nation.

Bakut made this known yesterday during a One-Day-stakeholders conference on the UNSCR 2250 and Youth and Security Agenda in Abuja organized by Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and Centre for Sustainable Development and Education in Africa.

Bakut who stated that youth are protesting given the fact that four years after the adoption of their resolution nothing significant has been done to mainstream them.

He asked the youth to stop protesting as process to ensure they are included in the scheme of things has begun.

Also speaking, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Chief Technical Advisor for Election in Nigeria, Mr. Isaack Otieno said it is important that youths’ voices are amplified and position of young people articulated.

He stressed the need for continues dialogue and discussion on how to get more youth and women into positions of authority to develop the society.

The Director of Civil/Military Relations of the Nigerian Military, Air Cmdr David Aluku who represented the Chief of Air Staff noted that the position of youth is very essential in any society due to the fact that everybody started off as a youth.

He said the military always see the youth as one who got all and decided to join and be part of the system.

The Executive Director, Centre for Sustainable Development and Education in Africa (CSDEA) Mr. Theophilus Ekpon said that young people have potentials that if harnessed can lead to peace and development of great magnitude.

Ekpon stated that young people should always be seen as part of the solution and not the problem.