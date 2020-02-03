Int’l community praises China’s response to novel coronavirus

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu with agency report

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: China’s measures are not only protecting its people, but also protecting the people of the world.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen: Cambodia will not suspend flights from China for the time being. A friend in need is a friend indeed. Cambodia stands with the Chinese people in fighting against the contagion.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian: France highly appreciates the Chinese government taking active and powerful measures to deal with the disease and staying committed to curb the spread of the contagion. France is willing to provide all the necessary assistance to China as long as it needs.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne: The Australian government firmly supports the Chinese government and people in their fight against the new coronavirus epidemic. Australia appreciates China for sharing information in time and actively communicating with the international community in an open and transparent manner when dealing with the epidemic.

ROK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha: The ROK side highly values the Chinese government and people’s unity and determination to resolutely control the novel coronavirus epidemic, and appreciates the powerful measures China has taken. Facing difficulties, neighbors should support and help each other. The ROK is willing to work with China to meet the challenges and stop the spread of the epidemic, and will provide the necessary medical supplies as soon as possible according to the needs of the Chinese side.