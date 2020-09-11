Internal crisis deepens in Jigawa APC over leadership

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

In what appeared to be an internal crisis over leadership, the Jigawa state Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC Alhaji Habibu Sani Sara rejected his suspension describing the action as unconstitutional.

Sara rejected the suspension yesterday while speaking to news men in Dutse the state capital.

“The earlier announcement of my suspension given by the party secretary was illegal, unconstitutional as well as an attempt to create confusion and division in the party” he said.

According to him, It is only party chairman has the right to call for party caucus meeting and any meetings call by other persons was unconstitutional and all the decision taken there is null and voids.

The embattle chairman also lambasted some party caucus who are accusing him of sympathising with some party gubernatorial aspirants describing the allegation as baseless that lack any iota of truth.

Habibu Sara then called on the APC members in the state to remain clamp as he promise to lead the party with justice, fairness and transparency.

The chairman also announced that, any eligible party member has the constitutional right to contest for any party ticket and promised to ensure leveling ground for all party members in respect of social and economic status.

Habibu Sara was last Monday suspended from the party chairmanship after a marathon meeting of the state party caucus held at Dutse government house.

A source from the party revealed that, the state party secretary Muhd Dikuma Umar was asked to take over the party affairs pending to the announcement of the next line of action.

All efforts to get the reasons behind the suspension of the acting chairman prove abortive as all the caucus insisted that a communique of the meeting would be issued later.

