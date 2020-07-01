Interfaith Mediation Center laments increased rape cases in Nigeria

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Interfaith Mediation Center (IMC) has lamented the increased rape cases in the country, calling on Government to take decisive actions to mitigate it.

Co-Executive Directors of the Center Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Dr. Muhammad stated this during the Monthly Forum with the media on Peace Journalism held in Kaduna yesterday.

“The forum lamented the high level of rape cases in Nigeria and called on the authorities concerned to take positive action in order to end the menace in Nigeria as a whole”.

While Stressing the need for the “practicing Journalists in Nigeria to dig deep by conducting a research on the causes of rape in Nigeria”,to enhance their reportage.

The forum also observed that some Journalists in Nigeria are not abiding by the ethical principles of the noble profession as they indulge in publishing sensational news which end up in harming members of the public.

They participants stressed the need for practicing journalists in the country, to always cross check their information and facts and the credibility of their source of news before going to the press so that to avoid causing havoc in the society.

The centre further admonished practising Journalists, especially in Nigeria to always have the fear of God not to publish any news which will harm members of the public.

The group reiterated the call for “practicing journalists in Nigeria to always put Nigeria first in their heart when discharging their social responsibility as well as publish news of peaceful coexistence, so that Nigeria can forge ahead.

The forum observed that there is reduction of crime in some parts of the country, especially in terms of Kidnapping during lockdown, as it has reduce significantly this June, 2020.

But however decried the unabated Farmers- Herders conflict which they noted have greatly led to backwardness of the nation’s economy and further infringing on our fragile Peace

While calling on governments at all levels in the country to quickly intervene when there is any report of Farmers and Headers conflict so as to avoid losts of lives and destruction of property.

The forum of Peace Journalists urged “practicing journalists in the country to fully investigate the conflict between Farmers and Herders as well as, traced the history of the conflict so that to have a lasting peace on the matter in this country.

The group alleged that sometimes some selfish politicians in the country are the root cause of the Farmers and Headers conflict in order to achieve their personal selfish interest.

