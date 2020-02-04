Insurgency: NAF Commissions 057-K9 Wing Investigation Group in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commissioned 057 Air Provost K9 wing investigation group in Bauchi as part of a renewed move to tackle security challenges in the North-East sub-region which is currently facing an insurgency.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar said that the Nigerian Air Force embarked on the training of 20 Air Provost personnel comprising 3 officers and 17 airmen/airwomen

He said that, “This personnel, alongside their 20 Military working dogs, jointly undertook various specialist training, among which include explosives and narcotic substance detection, waterman-ship, navigation and rappelling,”

Saddique who was represented by the Chief of Administration, Air Force Headquarters, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Idris said that the establishment of the wing now brings to a total 40 military working dogs in the service.

He said that the Nigerian Air Force for the first time undertook the training and enlistment of five special operation dogs to further push the options for engagement of Military working dogs in the service.

The CAS attested to the impressive contributions and capabilities of the special operations military working dogs have brought to ground operations and base defence in various counterterrorism exercises conducted by the Service last year.

Sadiq explained that the decision to situate this K-9 wing in Bauchi stems from the imperative to have the Military working dogs directly supporting our counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the North East,

“As well as integrating them in the activities of the Special Operations Command. The growth in the Provost’s K-9 capability is equally projected to create the capacity for the Air Provost to be integrated into the conduct of Combat Search and Rescue operations in the Service, Indeed, the long-term outlook, is to have Military working dogs’ operations fully encapsulated in the law enforcement, base defence and special operations of the Nigerian Air Force, as well as in Military Aid to Civil Authority when the need arises,”.

The CAS, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership and determination in providing the enabling environment for the Nigerian Air Force to keep discharging its statutory responsibilities despite other contending imperatives.

In his remarks, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Charles Ohwo Commended the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Saddique for the initiative of the Nigerian Air Force to constantly and consciously device ways to address potential security challenges to its operational effectiveness.

AVM Charles Ohwo said that the establishment of Air Provost K-9 Wing in Bauchi will go a long in complementing the efforts of Nigerian Airforce in performing their duties.