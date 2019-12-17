Insurgency: Group commends govt, military over Made-In-Nigeria armored vehicles

Share This





















The Global Centre for Humanitarian Service Peace and Development (GLOHSPED) lauds the production of Made-In-Nigeria armored vehicles by the Nigeria Army which was unveiled by the president Muhammadu Buhari during the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Kaduna early in the month.

The group said that, the unveiling of this counter terrorism high fire power and urban warfare, anti-craft warfare guns and other armaments are eloquent testimonies that the investment of the federal government is yielding desired result.

The president of GLOHSPED, Mr. Ogokeh-Green Collins stated this during the group annual review meeting in Abuja.

He said that innovative efforts as this help in local content development, promote indigenous technology and reposition the Army to confront emerging threats to our national security as well as assurance of prioritization of security by this administration.

In same vein, Mr. Ogokeh-Green commended the recent promotion and decoration of Nigerian soldiers by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai in recognition the gallantry, service and patriotism in discharge of their duty. Borno state has been the nucleus of Boko Haram Insurgency and locations such as Mallam Fatori and environ has been under repeated attack by the terrorist, but the Multi National Joint Military Task Force has been decisive not just in defense but in counter-attack operation and decimating the terrorist. He stated that the recent visit of the new force commander and reward will motivate the soldier to do more.

More so, the group also recognized the efforts of the Air Task Force (ATF) of operation Lafiya Dole in Jubilaram, Northern Borno which resulted in destruction of logistics, supplies, structure used as meeting point and deaths of some of the leaders and members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent past. The neutralization of the fighters’ opposition and subsequent dislodgement underpin the importance of collaboration, surveillance and intelligence gathering which proven to be effective strategy in the fight against insurgency.

The group attested that the nationwide ongoing army operations have yielded result as it has quelled insecurity, annihilation/ deaths of criminal gangs and further curb their movement and activities.

The group noted the release of 12 women and four children held captives by the insurgents, recovery of different degree of sophisticated arms and ammunition, neutralization of 2 female suicide bombers by 26 force Batallion in Gwoza, in addition to search and clearance operations of the enemy territory by joint team of 21 special Armored Bridgade and Civilian Joint Task Force in Bama as reported by Colonel Aminu illiyasu – the media coordinator of Army operations are equally commendable.

Mr. Ogokeh-Green on behalf of the group extended their condolence to the families of commanders and military officers who lost their lives in Borno and other parts of the country.

He described burning of rice farm in Konduga which has affected the farmer livelihoods and the kidnap of 14 persons inclusive of 2 staffs of Red Cross workers by the terrorist as act of cowardice typical of a decimated group and called for their unconditional release of the victims.

The group therefore called on federal government to investigate the suspected Turkish government support to Boko Haram terrorist reported in the national dailies.