Insurgency fight: Gov. Matawalle urges media to be positive in reportage

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Governor of Zamfara State, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has appealed to the media to always report the successes recorded by the Nigerian security operatives in the fight against banditry in the state.

The Governor believes that, “such positive reports will boost the confidence of our Security operatives and add a measure of hope to our troubled communities in the state as well as all concerned Nigerians over the plight of Zamfara”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his concerns over the troubles facing some communities in Zamfara state and assured him that neither himself nor his administration will despair over the escalating attacks on innocent communities in the state.

According to a statement by Zailani Bappa, SSA, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications to Governor Metawalle, the governor promised to increase his efforts in fighting the bandits and believes that the people of Zamfara, being God fearing, have the confidence that good shall soon overcome evil in the state.