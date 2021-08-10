Institute push for domestication of discrimination against PWDs prohibition Act

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of the Africa Polling Institute (API) has begun mobilisation and sensitization of relevant stakeholders to push for the domestication of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019, by state governments.

Dr Grace Bila of the Department of Special Needs Education and Rehabilitation Sciences, Kaduna Polytechnic, made this known in Kaduna yesterday at a meeting with stakeholders in the North West Zone.

Bila explained that the meeting on disability issues and domestication of the Act in the zone, was organised in collaboration with Kaduna Polytechnic.

She said that the objectives was to sensitize stakeholders, identify gaps and develop strategies to fast-tract the domestication of the Act in all states in the zone.