Insecurity: We’re working with Military, MACBAN, repentant bandits’ to restore peace in Zamfara – Matawalle

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has said that his administration is working with the Nigerian Military, Miyetti Allah and repentant bandits to restore peace and stability in the state.

Matawalle said the collaboration is necessary to secure Zamfara State from its immediate past position of being “the most dangerous state to visit or reside” due to waves of attacks and killing by bandits.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja Matawalle also called on northern governors to form an allegiance to destroy bandits camps and operations in the north.

He stressed that the basic function of government anywhere is to provide security and safety of lives of the governed.

The governor also hinted that he has halted plans to institute legal action against the acting national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Yekini Nabena over an alleged comment credited to the APC spokesperson against the governor where he accused him of allegedly harbouring and sponsoring banditry.

The governor said he was miffed by the allegation but has decided to stop the plan to sue the APC spokesperson due to the intervention of the APC National Caretaker Committee and the Governors Forum.

“Following interventions by the APC National Caretaker Committee, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Progressives Governors’ Forum, I have decided to hold on to my decision of taking legal action against the acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, for some libellous comments that tantamount to accusations against my personality and governments.

“I have decided to hold on to my earlier decision of the legal action against the APC scribe pending the decision and action to be taken by the party in discipline Yekini for the unsubstantiated allegations he leveled against me and my government.

“You may recall that recently, precisely on Thursday, the 17th of December, 2020, the Ag. National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena made very serious and unsubstantiated allegations against my person and government, accusing me of harbouring, sponsoring and aiding banditry in the north western Nigeria.

“These allegations are so weighty that can not be swept under the carpet, especially considering the fact that it concerns human lives and humanity and my dignity.

The governor stated that his priority is to secure Zamfara state from its immediate past position of being “the most dangerous state to visit or reside due to the waves of attacks, killings, maiming, kidnappings, cattle rustling and vandalisation of public property and assets that bediveled the state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...