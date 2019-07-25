Insecurity: Wase pledges NASS commitment to work with CSO’s

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idrsis Wase yesterday disclosed that, the leadership of the 9th Assembly will work with the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to improve on the security challenges facing the nation.

The Deputy Speaker stated this yesterday when he was conferred with the CSO’s grand patron status by the conference of civil society of Nigeria, led by Comrade Adams Otakwu in his office,. The honor was in recognition of his exemplary leadership, adding that the National Assembly has nothing to fear from those who are agitating so long they are within the confirms of the law.

He said “the government should not be afraid of those who are agitating, so long they are within the confines of the law, when you allow people to ventilate their anger, it also helps in the society, and on behalf of myself and the speaker of the House of Representatives, we shall give you our maximum support.

Responding on the call for the creation of Civil Society Regulatory commission, the Deputy speaker said he is in support of the establishment of the commission which he said would stem the activities of the unknown ones.

“I believe it will help in stemming the unknown ones among you. I cannot imagine in area where there Is crisis like Borno, and Yobe you will see civil society, letting a house for 10-20 years, invariably they are trying to tell you that they will not allow peace to reign and they are making life unbearable for people especially in terms of accommodation, this is one area I strongly believe in the argument and so I believe that we will come together in the interest our nation.

“While we appreciate your contribution to the development of the country, again the issue of concern is the security matter. I want to say that we will work with you in this regard to ensure that the matter is brought under control.

On the grand patron status, the deputy speaker thanked them for finding him worthy and promised to do his best to ensure a good working relationship between the civil society organizations and the National Assembly.saying “it is a very big task and I want you to appreciate that the House of Representatives and the Senate are two different chambers and each has his own independence

Earlier, leader of the group Comrade Adams Otakwu said the choice of the deputy speaker as grand patron of all civil society in Nigeria was borne out of his contribution to the development of the National Assembly as well as the country is at large.