Insecurity: University of Jos suspends second semester exams

Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

Following recent civil unrest in some quarters within Jos metropolis which claimed many lives, the management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester examination for the 2019-2020 academic session till further notice.

The University, in a statement signed by its deputy registrar information and publications, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi and made available to newsmen Sunday in Jos said all examinations earlier scheduled between Monday, 16th and Saturday 21st August 2021, have been suspended.

While commending security agencies for their timely response, the University has enjoined all its students to remain calm in their respective hostels and avoid visiting other areas outside the University community to prevent potential risk of being harmed.