Insecurity: Troops arrest 50 criminals in Jos

As Police rescue 5 Kidnap victims in Abuja, 5 others still missing

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 50 criminals at various locations in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

This is as the FCT Police Command has announced it has rescued five persons from the custody of kidnappers in Abuja yesterday, while five others are still being held by the criminals.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update about the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,Defence Headquarters, said the arrest were made from 3 to 9 September, 2020.

Specifically, Enenche said 35 suspected criminals were arrested during raids on some identified criminal hideouts at West of Mines, Mid West, Charcoal Market and Busa Buji areas of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He added that on 5 September 2020, the troops raided hideouts of suspected Sara Suka criminals at Yantifa, New Market, Terminus and Bauchi road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Troops apprehended 20 Sara Suka suspects at the location while two members of the syndicate specializing in the production of fake security agencies identity cards were also apprehended.

“Currently, all the arrested suspects are being profiled after which they will be handed over to the appropriate prosecuting agency for further action.”

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has announced it has rescued five persons from the custody of kidnappers in Abuja yesterday, while five others are still being held by the criminals.

A statement by the command yesterday signed by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja said it received a distress call on Kidnap of some persons on 10th September, 2020 at about 0130hrs in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger state.

In response, the Command said a joint team of Police operatives from the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division swiftly went on their trail.

“During a fierce gun confrontation with the heavily armed hoodlums, the Police team successfully rescued five of the kidnapped victims.

“Meanwhile, a concerted effort has been deployed to rescue the remaining five victims that are still with the hoodlums who escaped into Niger state through a nearby forest that is surrounded by rocky terrain,” the FCF Police command said in the statement.

It said the Command wishes to assure the public that protection of lives and property remains the core of its policing mandate and it will continue to inject fresh strategies that will place the security of the Federal Capital Territory at its optimum.

The Command reassured members of the public on its commitment to deploy proactive crime-fighting measures to ensure the security of lives and property in FCT.

