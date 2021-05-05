Insecurity: Tiv youths want Ortom to collaborate with FG

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

Following the continued trading of blame that has characterized the failing security situation in Benue State, a pressure group, Tiv Youth Advancement Vanguard (TYAV), has impressed on Governor Samuel Ortom to collaborate with the Federal government to find lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the state.

Addressing news men on Monday in Abuja, President of the group, Barr. Tyohemba Denen, maintained that while the killings and other crimes going on in the state were regrettable, it was imperative for the state and federal governments to collaborate in proffering solution instead of grandstanding or playing politics with human lives.

“Insecurity in Benue state is not one dimensional. The insecurity in Sankera, Konshisha and other places that have nothing to do with Fulanis. The fact that Gov is always projecting the Fulani issue and neglecting the insecurity in these other places shows that he is more interested in the political interests than dealing with the situation as it is.

“There have been killings going on in Sankera comprising of three local government areas of Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala leading to loss countless number of lives without the governor mentioning it. Recently, militia group abducted, killed and burnt twelve soldiers who were on peace keeping in the troubled boundaries of Konshisha and Oju LGA. This communal clash led to the death and destruction of lots of property without the governor taking any proactive step.

“In Tyo-Mu where the governor claimed to have been ambushed by herdsmen, there has been protracted land dispute between the Hyarev and kparev settlers in the area for decades.

“The assassination of the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on special security Hon. Denen Igbana, Prof Adyourough and several other cases of assassination and cult related killings call for serious thought, decisive action and collaboration with the Federal authorities and security agencies to tame the rising wave of insecurity in the state.

“The situation does not warrant playing politics or propaganda but a deliberate and determined collaboration with the Federal government and security agencies to nip the crisis in the bud”, the group noted.

The group observed that that the continued diatribes by the governor and presidential media aides were unfortunate in view of the fact that security is complex matter and urged the state government and the various security agencies to find a permanent solution to the challenges.

“The governor must know that the security of lives and property is the responsibility of both the federal state, local and indeed all citizens. The solution to the problem of insecurity must be sought with dispatch. Whether it is communal clashes, herders’ crisis, cult related killings or assassination of citizens; this must be brought to a stop immediately.”