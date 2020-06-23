Insecurity: Security Chiefs harp on collaborations to curb challenges

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Worried by the security challenges in the country, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin yesterday met with the country’s Service Chiefs and Heads of Security and Intelligence Agencies to deliberate on current security situation in some parts of the country.

The Military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The security chiefs also emphasized the need for collaboration with the various communities and its leaders to curb the security challenges beclouding the country.

The statement said the meeting, which was well attended by Heads of security architecture in the country, dwelled on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation rising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other sundry criminalities particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

“The Service Chiefs and Heads of Security Agencies noted that essential consultations have been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to promptly address the security challenges and bring respite to the regions.

“The CDS who pointed out that security is everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.

“Present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed. Also in attendance were the Director General Department of State Service Yusuf Bichi, Director General Nigerian Intelligence Agency Ahmed Abubakar, Chief of Defence Intelligence Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Usman and the Commandant General Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Mohammadu.”

