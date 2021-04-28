Insecurity: Reps ask Buhari to declare state of emergency

Summon NSA, Service Chiefs, Paramilitary heads

Want prosecution of terrorists awaiting trial

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives after 3 hour of close door session, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a state of emergency in the security sector to effectively tackle the raging and ravaging insecurity in the country.

This was just as the Lower Chamber equally summoned the National Security Adviser, (NSA) Babagana Mongunu, the Service Chiefs and the paramilitary heads to appear before the institution and brief the members on the security situation in the country.

The lower Chamber also Called on the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of those awaiting trial due to banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities.

The speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila read the resolutions after a four-hour executive session of the House.

The House while sympathizing with all the families and Communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country Condemn attacks on Security agents and formations and Sympatises with their families

Some of the House resolutions reads:

“The House also sympathizes with all the families and Communities that have been victims of banditry, terrorism and criminal elements in the country, particularly in Ukpo, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia, Geidam LGA, Abagana, IDP Camp in Makurdi Urikpam, Jato-Aka, Police Divisions in the South East, Ehime Mbano, Uzo-Uwani in Enugu State, Uzuakoli, Abia State, Balenga Local Government Area of Gombe State, and parts of Imo and Nationwide

“The House reiterates its commitment to the Security and corporate Existence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and would therefore accelerate its engagement with stakeholders on a Special Security Summit to be organised by the House of Representatives.

“The House should urgently invite the NSA, Service Chiefs, and Paramilitary Chiefs, Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service and the MD of Nigerian COMSAT to brief the House on the Security situation in the Country.

“Considering the Security situation, the President should immediately declare a State of Emergency on Security so as to fast track all measures to ensure the restoration of peace in the country.

“Call on the judiciary to accelerate the prosecution of those awaiting trial due to banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities.

“Provide emergency relief to all Communities that have been adversely affected by recent attacks across the country.

“The President should as a matter of urgency, ensure financial autonomy to Local Government Councils to guarantee their functionality to serve the local populace.

“The Federal Government should ensure the protection of National Infrastructure assets, particularly the Shiroro and Kainji Dams in Niger State.

“The House mandate all its Security Committees to immediately commence comprehensive audit of all military and paramilitary assets and arms in our Armed Services and revert back to the House within 4 weeks.

“That the number of personnel in the Police and Military falls far short of the required number to effectively secure the country and calls for immediate recruitment to this effect”