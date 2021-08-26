Insecurity: PDP urges NASS members to cut short recess to save nation

…Carpets Buhari

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Disturbed by the increasing level of insecurity in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on

members of the National Assembly to cut short their holiday and quickly come together, using their legislative instruments, to protect the country from falling apart.

The PDP, which particularly lamented the Tuesday’s invasion of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, where two officers were killed and another kidnapped, and later found dead, noted that the invasion has exposed the vulnerability of all Nigerians to the attack of bandits and sundry criminal elements.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, while addressing journalists yesterday, noted that the situation has never been this bad stressing that it is unthinkable that a military facility such as the NDA would be invaded like that.

Ologbondiyan said: “It has never been this bad and it is unthinkable that a military facility such as the NDA would be invaded and officers killed.

“A Boy Scout leader would have provided better leadership than the President is currently doing.

“At least in those days, leader of the Boy Scout would protect every member and ensure they were safe. Nigerians are not currently having that under Buhari.

Ologbondiyan described President Buhari’s leadership as incapable of addressing the existential threat occasioned by the violent campaign of bandits and terrorists.

While lamenting that the invasion of the military academy has exposed the vulnerability of all Nigerians to the attack of bandits and sundry criminal elements; the publicity scribe called on members of the National Assembly to cut short their recess and quickly convene at plenary to find ways of keeping the country safer for Nigerians.

His words, “The PDP calls on members of the National Assembly to cut short their holiday and quickly come together using their legislative instruments to protect our country from falling apart.”

Ologbondiyan however assured that the internal crisis in the party would be resolved and that at the end, “the PDP will emerge stronger.”

He described the main opposition party as “one, indivisible, indissoluble party that is the preferred choice of Nigerians to oust the APC from power in 2023.”