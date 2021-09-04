Insecurity: NSCDC to host security summit September 27

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Worried by the waves of attack on schools and other government facilities, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has concluded arrangements to host security summit on protection of critical infrastructure on September 27-29.

Speaking yesterday while addressing journalists in Abuja, about the change of date, Assistant Commandant General (ACG), in charge of Critical National Asset and Infrastructure (CNAI), Dr. Benito Eze, said the programme was earlier scheduled for September 7 -9, 2021, owing to certain challenges.

He said the summit which is in partnership with International Institute for Security and Governance Studies and the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, will attract major stakeholders in the country.

He said the programme themed; “Panacea for Effective Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Protection”, aims to bring together participants drawn from the national and states legislative assemblies, the military, law enforcement and security agencies, senior government officials from ministries, departments and

agencies of both federal and state governments.

“Others include; business executives, the private sector, public and private Infrastructure owners and managers, leaders of trade associations, emergency management agencies, owners and managers of private security guard companies, traditional and religious leaders, security and safety

experts, the researchers, educators, and media practitioners among others.”

He said the security summit is part of efforts by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Government to further safeguard Nigeria’s critical assets and infrastructure, including public buildings, schools, transportation, elections management infrastructure, production and manufacturing infrastrucțure among others, especially at this time of national security challenges.

“The’ event will provide an opportunity for participants to review the current security situation in the country and the level of risks to critical assets and infrastructure.”