Insecurity: Niger Govt advocates judiciary reforms

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has advocated for the review of the laws dealing with drug abuse and possession, rape, banditry and kidnapping among others.

Governor Bello made the suggestion when he presided over the swearing in of Rt.Hon.

Justice Aliyu Muhammad Mayaki as the Chief. Justice of the State, Saturday. He said aggressive reform is required in the judiciary because the Judiciary has been left behind.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello explained that a situation whereby criminals arrested and charged to Court obtain bail within forty eight hours based on the archaic laws is not good for our contemporary society.

Governor Bello therefore suggested stiffer penalties for crimes associated with drug possession and addiction as well as rape, banditry and kidnapping among others.

He enjoined the judiciary and the legislative arms of government to work closely towards facilitating immediate amendment of such laws and consequently proffer lasting solution to the increasing wave of insecurity confronting the country.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said his administration will continue to support the judiciary arm of government especially in the areas of capacity building, renovation of courts, and judges welfare Until his appointment, Justice Mayaki was serving as the acting Chief Judge of the state following the retirement of Justice… Bima a few months back.