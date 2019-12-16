Insecurity: Natforce unveils Operation Stay Clear in FCT

Share This





















By Paul Efiong,Abuja

Owing to increased crime rate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and its environs, the Director -General National Task Force to Combat Illegal Importation of Fire Arms, Ammunitions, Light Weapon, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism(NATFORCE)i Chief Osita Okereke has unveiled “Operation Stay Clear in FCT” aimed at combatting crime in FCT, especially within the festive season.

Addressing newsmen during the flag off ceremony in Abuja, Chief Okereke decried the surge in criminal activities in the FCT and expressed the readiness of NATFORCE to tackle the menace in collaboration with other security agencies. He therefore advised criminals to relocate from the FCT or face the consequences of their actions.

“Between now and the next three months, FCT residents will see improved security situation. We are not out to take anybody’s job rather we want to complement the efforts of other security agencies. Abuja is where the President and other top leaders are residing and we cannot afford to joke with security here.

He explained that insecurity situation in the territory is fast becoming alarming hence the determination of his men to rise against the situation, in order to forestall increase criminal activities within FCT and its environs.

According to him, no security agency in the country should claim superiority over others because security is everybody’s business.

He further expressed the hope that with the launching of Operation Stay Clear in the FCT, his men will comb all the criminals’ hideouts in the territory adding that providing security along Abuja/Kaduna road will be given priority.