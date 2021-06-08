Insecurity: NASFAT urges Nigerians to pray for leaders

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Nasrul-Lahi-Faith Society (NASFAT) Kaduna State Chapter yesterday called on Nigerians to pray for the country and its leaders.

Branch Missioner of NASFAT Imam Marooph Raji made the call during the NASFAT Annual Zakat and Sadakat distribution Ceremony held in kaduna yesterday.

According to him, Nafsat has organized seven weeks special prayers for the country on peace.

He noted that the aim of the zakat is to reawaken the commandment of Allah as one of the piller of Islam and to serve Allah by giving 2.5 per cent of wealth .

Imam Marooph Raji urged Nigerians to be positive in life so that life can also be positive.