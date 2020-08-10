Insecurity: Movement tasks Obasanjo, Gowon, IBB, Abubakar, others to speak up

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A coalition of civil society organizations under the auspices of #JusticeNow Movement has called on former leaders including General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar amongst others, to add their voice to the incidence of insecurity in parts of the country.

The international President of #JusticeNow Movement, Comrade Vik-morrow Okon Ulo, while speaking at a conference at the weekend in Abuja, said that the group is worried by the silence of influential leaders at a time the country is facing existential threat owing to senseless killings of innocent Nigerians across the country.

According to Okon Ulo, “We are calling on General Yakubu Gowon, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma as well as Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, Ernest Shonekan, political and traditional rulers to leave the comfort of their zones and join the #endthekillingsnow campaign so that we can truly engage spirited comrades as well as world leaders to seriously intervene with the help of God to end the horrific killings going on in Nigeria”.

He said the “#Justicenow movement is a viable channel that will bring the efficacy of this solidarity for mankind to the doorstep of all, as it is carefully designed to be a people-to- people and a-face-to tace awareness campaign.

“We are designed to seek justice for the voiceless, defenceless, oppressed, jobless, hungry, powerless, unknown and ordinary Nigerians who are only useful during electioneering years but after which are dumped to face their respective challenges,” he stated.

