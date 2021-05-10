Insecurity: Military commences 7 day clearing operation in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Arrest 13 suspected Boko Haram members in Kano

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi & Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The military spike Operation code named Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) has commenced a 7-day clearing operation in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

This is as troops confirmed the arrest of 13 members of Boko Haram sect in Kano state on Saturday.

A Military source who did not want to be named, disclosed that the operation was sequel to the incessant armed bandits’ operation in some communities across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States which had resulted in the death of some locals.

It would also be recalled that some soldiers on duty behind NASME Barracks in Makurdi were recently ambushed by some suspected armed herdsmen.

Our source disclosed that the clearance operation covers some islands behind NASME Barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area of Benue where it is believed that the armed bandits who normally come from Nasarawa State have their hideouts and launch attacks on innocent people.

Also, the clearing operation is said to have covered the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas down to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue where the armed militia, led by one Chekere also known as Azonto terrorise locals.

Our impeccable military source urged members of the Public to remain calm and go about their legitimate business without fear, saying that the operation targets specific locations and is meant to bring about peace in all communities of the three states to enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.

He noted that the outcome of the operation which is still ongoing would be made known by the military high command at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Army has confirmed the arrest of 13 members of Boko Haram sect in Kano state on Saturday.

Peoples Daily gathered that the arrest was made when the troops stormed Filin Lazio, Hotoro area in Kano metropolis on Saturday evening and raided a mosque and some houses.

Some residents in the area revealed that the raid exercise was carried out while the Muslim faithful were breaking their Ramadan fast, situation that caused fears in the people of the area.

Some eyewitnesses also revealed that the troops also took away some unidentified items from the surroundings of the Mosque.

In an interview with Peoples Daily in Kano yesterday, the spokesman of 3rd Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Njoko Irabor,confirming the raid and arrest of 13 suspects.

He said that the operation had been carried out in the area, adding that it is going to be a continuous exercise.