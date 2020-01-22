Insecurity: Masari, IPAC hold consultations

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has urged members of opposition political parties in the state to make valuable inputs in the effort to curtail insecurity in the state.

Masari was speaking yesterday at a meeting with representatives of various political parties in the state under the aegis of the Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC, at the Government House in Katsina.

He said the state government invited party representatives for the meeting to demonstrate that the menace of insecurity bedeviling the state was beyond partisan considerations.

The governor said all stakeholders would be involved in the efforts to bring an end to the menace through regular consultation.

He said “I invited you for this meeting because the menace of insecurity bedeviling our state is beyond partisan considerations, and we should see it as such.

“I therefore urge you to make valuable contributions in the task of bringing an end to this menace, and this could be through valuable pieces of advice, because at this crucial period all hands must be on deck”, the governor noted.

In attendance at the meeting were representatives of all political parties in the state as well as the governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters, Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustafa Inuwa and the Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Muntar Lawal.