Insecurity: Kano assembly calls for amendment of 1999 Constitution to create state Police

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State House of Assembly has called for the amendment of 1999 Constitution to enable the creation of state police and other security outfits in a bid to address the current security challenges in the country.

In a communique issued at the outcome of a three-day legislative retreat for the members of the State House of Assembly, the lawmakers also called for devolution of powers to states and Local Governments to enable them create their security outfits.

The Assembly also stressed the need to find necessary steps to strengthen internal Audit Unit of the House and ensure regular capacity building of the staff of the office.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by Chief Press Secretary to the state House of Assembly, Comrade Uba Abdullahi.

He said the assembly pledged to give priority to Human Resources and capacity building for the overall development of the Assembly.

The statement said the Speaker, Ibrahim Hamisu Chidari was quoted as saying, “the underline objectives of the retreat were intended to achieve among others; acquaint members of their role and political will to curve the menace of current insecurity in the nation, provide members with background information that necessitate enactment of fund management law by the State House of Assembly as well as identify the objectives of fund management.”

Other points contained in the communique called for efforts for the institutionalisation and development of Annual Work Plan documents that would guide the activities of the House for improved transparency, accountability and probity in the management of resources under its Financial Autonomy regime.

The communique also hinted that the legislators should ensure that recommendation of public account committee reports is pursued to its logical conclusion.

“That the House should revive and strengthen the Legislative budget and research office LBRO to help provide summary ,statistical data of proposed bills and motions as well as easy understanding of budget documents to the Honourable House and the staff of the House.

“That the leadership of the House should ensure strict compliance and implementation of the resolutions reached in this retreat”.