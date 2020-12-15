Insecurity: kaduna residents flees homes

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The recent surge in the activities of kidnappers and bandits in kaduna state has made many residence to flee their homes.

Investigation by Peoples Daily revealed that some sub-community are desolate and abandoned as the owners fled to safer places.

Moses Tanko of Juji village in Chikun Local Government Area of the State, said because of the activities of kidnappers in the community, he was forced to move his family to a rented apartment in U/Boro .

Tanko added that he spent his savings to put up the three bedroom duplex in Juji but today himself and most residents of the areas are fleeing from the area to safety due to insecurity.

Similarly, Jonah Gwang of Maraban Rido said his property at U/Luka Maraban Rido in Chikun Local Government Area was abandoned when his neighbor was kidnapped and later killed by the kidnappers even after ransome was paid.

He is now residing with a friend in Barnawa Low-Cost, with his family.

Alhaji Bala Musa of railway crossing Rigasa in Igabi Local Government Area informed this reporter that the rate at which kidnappers and bandits operate in the Area forced him to move to Tundu Wada in kaduna South Local Government Area.

Hajia Maimuna Mohammed of Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area said he is now residing with a relation in Malali Low-Cost Kaduna North Local Government Area.

Zipak, a small community in Jema’a LGA which was attacked middle of the year is now in ruins. The once vibrant houses in the community have become relics with charred spring beds, unrecognisably burnt television sets and dismembered wheelchairs – all slowly getting rusty as the rains gain free access to them through the roofs torn apart as a result of the fire.

The activities of kidnappers and bandits is making Kaduna metropolis conjested as a result of inflock of people to the metropolis for safety.

According to the former Senator representing kaduna Central in the upper Chamber, Shehu Sani, the metropolis will soon be over populated because of the way people are migrating to kaduna Central because of insecurity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...