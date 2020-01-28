Insecurity: Gov. Bello assures of adequate protection of lives

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that government is doing all possible efforts in tackling the issues of kidnapping, banditry and other insecurity challenges confronting the state.

Governor Bello in company of security service chiefs in the state addressed Journalists at the Government House Minna, yesterday where he expressed government dismay over the persistent attack causing mayhem on the lives of the people.

He stated that “it has become absolutely necessary for us to put an end to these attacks; we have noticed that there is a wide gap between the Government and the general public especially the affected communities.

I am not inclined to say everything here so that it’s not counterproductive, because reports from various security outfits in the state have it that apart from four Local Government Areas, other parts of the state are calm.”

He added that “incidents of attacks have caused major upsets in the state but the Government is providing logistics and the needed support to ensure the activities of these forces are dismissed.

“We have supported security agencies but we are still faced with challenges. We are restructuring the local vigilante Group.”

Bello decried that “the bandits are very sophisticated so much that they have information amongst us even in this room. They move with the assistance of some people who give them about security strategies.

According to him, “Nobody is happy, about what is happening, it is time for us all to come together. These bandits have ears everywhere, after President Muhammadu Buhari sent us the best of equipment, but we cannot catch them again because they have been informed by some persons who don’t mean well.

e are trying to use the vigilante groups to assist us. We will strategize because the social media has exposed efforts by the government and security agencies. All the codes and efforts in place will be changed now.”

The Governor emphasized that there are plans to ensure peace building and to ensure that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) returned to their communities.

In same vein, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has declared that any vehicle without plate registration numbers will henceforth be treated as kidnappers.

He said this yesterday while presenting one hundred and twenty (120) motorcycles and twelve (12) hilux vans to local Vigilante groups in the state that the state will implore new strategies to tackle the menace which has caused so much hardship.

While presenting the vehicles to members of the Vigilante groups said, “I know you don’t have AK47 or sophisticated weapons, but I know you are all well prepared”.