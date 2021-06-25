Insecurity: FCT CJTF trains 370 members in FCT

By Usman Shuaibu

Following the security challenges facing the citizens of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commander of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Musa Ahmadu, has trained 370 security personnel in the territory.

Ahmadu said this in an interview with Peoples Daily Correspondent in Gwagwalada, pointing out that the purpose of the training was to enable the members to fight crimes gallantly.

He said the members of CJTF would continue to partner with the security agencies to wage war against bandits in FCT and the country at large.

He also said efforts would be intensified by CJTF to fish out the criminals in Abuja.

He therefore, advised the members to always protect the lives and property of the citizens of Abuja, saying that security is everybody business.