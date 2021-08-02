Insecurity dropping drastically in Kastina -Gov. Masari

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has disclosed that the incidences of insecurity have drastically reduced in the state, as indicated by the reports on happenings across the state.

A development, the governor described as a part of the blessings from God, which requires special prayer to see the state out of its present security woes, calling on people to cooperate in overcoming the challenges

Masari made the disclosure yesterday In Katsina while speaking at 2021 special prayer session ( Yaumush Shukur) thanksgiving day for Allah’s blessings and bounties to Katsina state.

He said: “ the news we are getting from across the state has indicated that the incidences of insecurity have reduced in the state”.

The Governor also noted that Katsina state was blessed and favoured by God among all states of the federation, stressing that the state was blessed by men and women that excelled in various human endeavors in the country.

In his remarks, the emir of Daura Umar Faruq Umar has appreciated the efforts of Governor Masari in improving security across the state.

He stated that the people of Daura and Katsina Emirates are United in moving the state forward and ensuring the unity of it’s people.

Also speaking, the chairman of the prayer session, Alhaji Abidu Yazid Rafindadi has emphasized the importance of giving thanks to God for his many blessings to the people of Katsina.

Similarly , all the Islamic scholars that spoke at the session stressed the importance of offering a thank you prayer to God for his many mercies to the state.