Insecurity: Dividing Nigeria is not God’s Agenda- Rev. Onochie warns

By Maryam Abeeb

A clergy and the General Overseer of the Fire Church of the Anointed, Reverend Ernest Onochie has warned all Nigerians that dividing the nation is not God’s solution to the insecurity challenges of the country.

The clergy who made this known at a press briefing in Abuja, stressed that the agitations of IPOB and the Oduduwa Nation are not programs of God for Nigeria, adding that one united nation is the way out.

According to him, any method deployed to separate the nation will bring greater problems and innocent bloodshed.