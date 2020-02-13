Insecurity: Declare state of emergency now, Reps tell Buhari

Share This





















•As president blames local leaders for Borno attacks

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Government to declare state of emergency on security so as to tame the rising tide of insecurity across the country.

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the local leaders in Borno State for the incessant attacks on their communities by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The House of Representatives equally directed the Military Authorities to henceforth stop keeping commuters overnight at a particular period on the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

The House also directed the Military Authorities to allow commuters proceed on their journeys even after 6:00pm and establish super camps in Auno.

It mandated the Committees on Defence and Army to ensure compliance and investigate why military personnel have left checking points.

These resolutions were adopted following a motion of urgent public importance on: “Recent Attack by the Boko Harem Insugents at Auno Village, Borno State”, sponsored by the Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno.

Monguno, while presenting the motion, said the House noted that Auno Village is situated on the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road in Bomo State.

According to him, the House also noted that because of the security challenges in the North-East Zone of the country, commuters on the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road are compelled to suspend their journeys once it is 6:00pm:

Monguno further said the House is: “aware the Auno Village is one of the spots where men of the Nigeria Armed forces instruct the commuters on the Damaturu-Maiduguri road to spend the night before proceeding with their journeys the next morning.

And that the House is”Again aware that on Sunday 9 February, 2020, while commuters in their hundreds are waiting in the Auno Village the Military men left them to their faith or at best abandoned them.

That the House is “Disturbed that while the commuters were waiting to spend the night, Boko Haram insurgents attacked, Kidnapped and burnt some of their Vehicles.”

The motion also expressed concern that the occupants of two Hummer Buses and one Sharon Bus were Kidnapped, 18 vehicles burnt and 30 people killed including an infant.

“Also concerned that no super Military camp exist on the Damanturu-Maiduguri Road, hence exposing the commuters to danger of being killed, maimed or kidnaped.

“Regret that keeping commuters in waiting in the night is dangerous in view of this security challenges in the North-East Zone on Nigeria.”

Debating on the motion before it was finally adopted, the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu reiterated the earlier calls by the House that Service Chiefs should be sacked due to incessant killings across the country.

Elumelu argued that: “I still stand by that call that the Service Chiefs have over stayed their leave. Our brothers and sisters who voted us in must be protected. Mr. Speaker, if care is not taken one day our brothers will match in here and ask us to leave due to what is currently going on in the country.

“We cannot be repeating one thing every time. I still stand by the earlier resolution of the House that the Service Chief have over stayed their leave and they must go”, he submitted.

From the Presidency a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by President Buhari’s spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, passed the blame on Borno local leaders yesterday in Maiduguri at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Abubakar Ibn Umar Gabai, during a sympathy visit to the state on the attack on Auno on Monday.

The President, who assured that more proactive and decisive measures would be taken by the Federal Government to put to an end the Boko Haram menace in the country once and for all, also maintained that intelligence sharing and synergy between law enforcement agencies and the civil populace are critical towards achieving the objectives.

He tasked the military to borrow from their successes especially between 2015 and 2017, take the battle to the insurgents and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad.

He also urged the security agencies to be patient with the civilian populace and give opportunities to the Internally Displaced Persons to access their communities in order to return to their occupations.

Buhari, who was accompanied by the state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, sympathised with the Shehu and other victims of the attack also prayed for the repose of the soul of the victims.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum thanked the President for identifying with the state in these trying times. He praised the efforts of the military so far, wondering why some people would be comparing the security situation now with what obtained before the Buhari administration came on board:

“Roads were closed, there were sporadic bombings everywhere even within the metropolis. Close to 20 local government areas were under Boko Haram. We are surprised that there seems to be resurgence in 2019.”

He tasked the military to borrow from their successes especially between 2015 and 2017, take the battle to the insurgents and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad.

He also urged the security agencies to be patient with the civilian populace and give opportunities to the Internally Displaced Persons to access their communities in order to return to their occupations.