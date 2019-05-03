Insecurity: Declare state of emergency in Katsina ,Reps tell Buhari

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to brief the House on measures put in place to tackle incessant insecurity situation in the country.

It also resolved to declare state of emergency on security in Katsina state due to banditry activities there.

These resolution among others are sequel to a motion raised under matter of urgent national importance at plenary by Mr. Ahmed Safana(APC, Katsina) on the need for federal government intervention on the wanton killing of innocent persons by armed banditry in and some states across the country.

Leading the debate, Mr. Safana noted that the recent spate of attacks in his Constituency has reached an alarming stage as the perpetrators of the act continuously kill innocent persons and set homes ablaze while defenceless men and women are abducted to an unknown destination.

According to the lawmaker, these killings have continued unabated and these bandits seem to be unstoppable with a specific instance at Gobirawa village in Safana LGA where the bereaved villagers were forced to abandon the corpses during a burial and scampered for safety when they sighted the bandits coming back to lunch another offensive attack.

“These bandits who operate both at night and in broad daylight on motorbikes parade sophisticated weapons including AK-47 assault rifles and other dangerous weapons which they use in committing heinous crime against my Constituents.”

“Despite persistent cries from the affected communities, the security operatives appear not being proactive especially on security tip off and most times fail to respond promptly”, Mr. Safana said.

On his part, Mr. Babale Bashir questioned how bandits get sophisticated weapons to carry out their attacks.

“The security chiefs are majorly from the North yet they have not been able to contain the insurgency in the country”, he added.

The House through a voice vote adopted the motion after few amendments on the earlier resolution were made in other to generalise the situation.