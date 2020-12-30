Insecurity: CSOs urge Buhari to sack Ministers

Share This





















…insist politicians causes, funds insecurities

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Civil Society Organizations has asked President Mohammadu Buhari to sack all current serving Ministers, insisting they are the cause of the insecurities bedeviling the nation.

A nongovernmental organization, under the auspices of Center for Credible Leadership &Citizens Awareness, said that politicians in Nigeria are the founders, root causes, financiers and precursors of insecurities.

Passing a vote of confidence on the service chiefs, the coalition, reiterated that the Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and other Military Heads are not the the cause of the menace.

Consequently, they urge the President and Commander -in -Chief to immediately sack all the current serving ministers and replace them with his choice of younger, patriotic and competent citizens.

The group posited that these desirous youths, for the peace, security and development of the country, will patriotically contribute their quota to nation building.

The organization with 92 youth based groups, rose from a one day sensitization workshop and concluded that Book Haram sect emanated from the sponsorship and funding of Nigerian politicians from the North East region for their selfish ambition.

According to the Director General of the coalition, Dr Nwambu Gabriel, the workshop with the theme: ”Origin and Root Causes of Insecurity in Nigeria; The Way Farward,” maintained that the Niger Delta militancy was also originally formed by politicians with the region for their selfish political and economic interest.

He said, ” We also state categorically that none of the heads of security including the Inspector General of Police and other military heads are the cause of insecurity bedeviling Nigeria.

” The security, economic and political problems of our country are clearly caused by the so called political leaders especially those that have looted their states and now find heaven in the senate.

” Let it be on record that on all fair minded judgement and assessment, Nigeria as a nation, is very fortunate to have the current security chiefs at this trying moment of our country’s existence. With their experience, patriotism and commitment to duty, the nation is indeed lucky to have these officers at the helm of affairs,” he concluded.

