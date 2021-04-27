Insecurity: Buhari dealing with tough times -Gbajabiamila

By Egena Sunday Ode

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday noted that president Muhammadu Buhari is dealing with a very difficult situation as far as the worsening insecurity in the country is concerned.

The Speaker stated this in a chat with newsmen after he had met with the President behind closed doors at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja,

He, however, assured that Buhari as a President who listens to ideas is eager to provide a solution to the festering crisis.

The morning between the Speaker and the President came amid frightening reports of killings and abductions in parts of the country by insurgents and bandits.

He said: “We will always speak about security because that’s number one. We speak about the security situation, we speak about the economy, we speak about the politics of it all and at least he has a listening ear. We proffer ideas, you know, he tells us his own views, and we come to some consensus, one way or the other.

“Some of these things, you cannot be privy to them for now. We’re still working on a way out. All I will always say, I say it all the time, uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. The President is dealing with a very, very difficult situation and he is as passionate as anybody else to bring it to a closure and we are here to help him bring it to a closure.”

Gbajabiamila also assured that the legislature would do all that is necessary to assist the president to reach a consensus on the situation.

“You are aware that the House of Representatives, some time ago, passed a resolution and we set up an ad-hoc committee, a special ad-hoc committee, which involves all principal officers and 30 other members of the House and we’re going to start that process looking at the different solutions and we’ll be bringing the reports to Mr. President.

“He is fully aware of it and he’s opened to anything and everything. That will help us in coming to a resolution in this matter,” according to the Speaker.

Responding to a question on his meeting with the president, the Speaker explained: “It’s the usual normal engagement. I came to see him, I haven’t seen him in a little while. I came to see him to exchange ideas, rub minds together as to where we are as a country, rub minds together politically, economically, socially, which is a continuous engagement for four years. That’s all this was all about.”