Insecurity: Blame politicians, not the military for not tackling poverty – Nyako

From Umar Dankano, Yola

Former Senator Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako has urged the Federal government and state governments in the country to invest heavily on the welfare and security of citizenry so that criminality can reduce drastically,

Senator Nyako made his position known in Yola weekend while fielding questions from reporters stressing that the ongoing security challenges in the country especially Northern part was caused by abject poverty been experiencing by larger members of the society,

Nyako represented Adamawa Central senatorial district in the senate opined that the security operatives especially the Military have done so much that they have become over stretched due to the magnitude of the challenges at hand in the recent times.

“Our Military troops have done a commendable performance in tackling criminalities such as Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings, Banditry, armed robbery and communal clashes among other forms of crimes in our societies.

“And the truth is that our Military guys are over whelmed or over stretched and therefore need to change their strategies for more positive results.

“What the Military needs is sophisticated weapons and adoption of new approaches that are intelligence based driven and with quick response methods any time information flows”.Nyako stressed

Nyako while blaming the politicians for being a major contributory factor to the insecurity challenges in the country chided them for providing enough dividends of democracy to their electorate which can go a long way in sustaining them.

He advised that politicians at all level need to wake up to their constitutional responsibility with a view to addressing issues of poverty which has become a serious monster that needs to dealt with immediately.

On the unabated Boko Haram insurgency, Senator Nyako suggested that the security outfits with emphasis to the military need to introduce new tactics which must intelligence driven.

He stated that the security methodology needed should be “quick information transfer and quick response tactics “where intelligence gathered will be given response immediately.

Similarly, Senator Nyako was honoured as a bridge builder in the political landscape of Adamawa state and country at large for his solid people oriented contributions while in office.

All the successful and unsuccessful candidates of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Adamawa state chapter organised the banquet gratitude ceremony in his honour to appreciate his modest contributions to the party and themselves as candidates of the party in the last January 2019 General elections.

Spokesman of the candidates,Honourable Saleh Maiwake said as stakeholders of the party,they unanimously approved the proposal just to say thank you to their political leader who contributed immensely to them individually and collectively.

Responding Senator Nyako expressed shock over the unexpected good gesture to his personality saying “I remain indebted and grateful to you all “.