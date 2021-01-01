Insecurity: APC Governors to prioritise job creation, good governance in 2021

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors Forum (PGF) has said it would prioritise job creation and good governance in 2021 as a measure to tackle the insecurity ravaging the country.

In a new year message issued yesterday by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Governor of Kebbi State, who is also the

Chairman of APC Governors Forum, for and on behalf of Progressive Governors, the ruling party Governors however warned against politicising insecurity.

According to the statement, the APC States would, in 2021, become a model of good governance for other states to copy from, adding that rapid human development and progress anchored on the principles of social democracy as enshrined in the party’s manifesto, would become the norm in 2021.

“We hereby once more restate our commitment to make all our states models of good governance with records of rapid human development and progress founded on the principles of social democracy in line with provisions of our party constitution and manifesto.

“In 2021, we shall continue to take all the necessary steps to roll out programmes that will consolidate development of synergy, experience sharing and collaboration by all progressive states.

“The Progressive Governors Forum felicitates with all Nigerians on this festive season and reiterate our commitment to the unity and development of Nigeria, development of our democratic institutions while putting in place genuine programmes to bring an end to Covid-19 pandemic, tackle insecurity, fight crime, destroy all vestiges of corruption and create jobs and opportunities for all Nigerians.

“This would remain the basis of our programmes for massive infrastructural projects that would stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty.

While calling for national unity to overcome national challenges, the APC Governors said “Combined effects of all these (COVID-19) have further increased our security challenges in the country.

“The challenge before us as a nation is to ensure the development of democratic institutions in the country to be able to mobilise effective national responses and resolution of the health challenges created by the pandemic, the economic difficulty and the security challenges facing the country.

“These are not issues that should be reduced to politics. We must appeal to all Nigerian to have a strong sense of national unity and togetherness in responding to these challenges.”

The Governors further said “One issue that has dominated public attention, especially in the second half of 2020 was the new wave of insecurity in the country. Beyond Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, sadly we now have banditry in North West, which is as disruptive and threatening as the activities of insurgents.

“In addition, kidnapping activities are rampant in North Central and South West and are spreading to every part of the country. Every Nigerian is justifiably disturbed by this unfortunate development. While acknowledging that our security agencies are doing their best to control the situation, a lot more needs to be done.

“We are confident that our security agencies will effectively restore order and guarantee security of lives and properties of all Nigerians in every part of the country.

“We appeal to all Nigerians to continue to support our security forces in the effort to end insecurity in the country. Nigerians must resist all attempts to politicise insecurity. Ending insecurity will require strong national unity.

“We therefore wish to acknowledge and commend President Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the leadership at national level, as well as ensuring that all arms of our security services are discharging their responsibilities. As Progressive Governors, we will continue to support the Federal Government and the security services.”

