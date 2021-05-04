Insecurity: Anyim wants Buhari to set up commission of inquiry

By Ochiaka Ugwu

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim has written President Muhammadu Buhari offering suggestion on how best to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the nation at the moment.

Anyim in an open letter to President Buhari Monday advised the president to quickly set up a commission of inquiry akin to Willink Commission to inquire into the violent and non-violent agitations in Nigeria and make recommendations on the immediate-, short- and long-term solutions.

Anyim said this will serve as a way of first de-escalating the rising tension in the land and a process for the renewal of our march to nationhood.

He noted that the foundation of the various agitations in Nigeria today is that the comfort provided at independence by the Willink’s Commissions Report is no longer working.

Anyim informed that the commission will among other things, lead to the de-escalation of the current tension in the country and creation of a platform for exchange of ideas.

Noting that the commission is a natural Governmental process of addressing challenges of public importance, Anyim stated the report of will put in proper perspective and provide basis for further action.

He said it will offer the citizenry the opportunity and platform to share their concerns and to be heard which will help to build confidence and reduce animosity and mutual suspicion.

Anyim said it will identify the immediate and remote causes of the current challenges and provide a framework for their resolution.

He informed the commission will aim not only to unravel the remote and immediate causes but also determine the various dimensions and define them accordingly and will separate democratic agitations from violent crimes to the understanding of all.

“It will also capture the reasons for the agitations and the Justice thereto.

“Such a Commission will propose immediate-, short- and long-term solutions and develop a roadmap towards addressing them. Such roadmap used as a national reference document would guide further interactions and process for implementation.

“Such document will be the foundation for a new Nigeria anchored on negotiated settlement derived from the legitimacy bestowed by citizen participation and the credibility of the commission” he concluded.